Police seized £2.4million of drugs in last 12 months

Drugs and cash valued at over £2.5 million were seized by Cleveland Police last year.

The force says the haul shows they will act on information from the public, and urged people to keep coming forward with tip-offs.

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £2.4million were taken off the streets in the last 12 months by Cleveland Police’s Community Drugs Enforcement Team.

Cash totalling £85,350 was also recovered by the force and a variety of weapons seized.

Inspector Tony Cross, from Cleveland Police’s drugs enforcement team, said: “The success of the team is primarily down to intelligence-led policing and the help and support we receive from the public who come forward with information which helps us to do our jobs.

“I would always urge the public to contact us with this information. In seizing more than £2.5million in drugs and cash, the public can see that we are acting on their information and we are doing all that we can to rid the streets of Cleveland of drugs and the associated crime and antisocial behaviour that comes with it.

“We will continue working with partner agencies in order to reduce the supply of drugs, decrease harm to our communities and reduce the criminal gains of offenders who are distributing drugs on our streets.”

Suspected drugs estimated to be worth around £7,500 were found hidden in a wardrobe and a loft in a property in Billingham last January which saw a man and woman arrested.

In April, suspected cocaine and cannabis estimated to be worth around £70,000 were recovered from a vehicle on the A19.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident.

In September last year, suspected cannabis worth £150,000 was recovered from a vehicle on the A19 close to the Portrack interchange.

Two males were charged and remanded into custody in connection with the incident.

Almost 40 people were arrested and weapons including a knuckleduster, a baton and samurai sword were also seized.

Last year, police incinerated drugs worth more than £2.5m including cannabis plants, crack cocaine, heroin and amphetamine.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, said: “Residents value the dedication and commitment of our officers, which I have seen first-hand, who work diligently and professionally to tackle drug dealing and I thank them for their valuable work.”

Contact police on 101 or the confidential drugs hotline on 0800 0929 702.