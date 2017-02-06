Police trace owner of golf clubs suspected to have been stolen in Hartlepool

Police are looking to speak to the owner of a bag of golf clubs which are suspected to have been stolen in Hartlepool.

The golf clubs were located at an address on Devon Street today.

Officers believe they may have been stolen from a vehicle, potentially in the local area.

A 41-year-old man has been bailed pending further inquiries after being arrested on suspicion of theft of metal.

Police are now appealing for the owner of the golf clubs to come forward, and have reminded motorists to ensure valuables are kept out of sight when their vehicles are unattended.

Detective Sergeant Mark Haworth, from Hartlepool Volume Crime Team, said: “We believe that these golf clubs may have been stolen from a vehicle within the Hartlepool area and anyone with information about this incident or the owner of the golf clubs is asked to contact police on 101.

“I would also like to remind vehicle owners in the area to ensure that they secure their vehicle at all times as there have been a number of thefts from vehicles in the area recently.

“Please take valuables out of your vehicle or ensure that they are kept out of sight.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the owner of the golf clubs is asked to contact DS Mark Haworth, from Hartlepool Volume Crime Team, on the non-emergency number of 101.

Those with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.