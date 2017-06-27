Police try to trace occupants of car that crashed into wall and overturned in Hartlepool

Police have issued an appeal for information after a car collided with a wall and overturned before the people inside ran off.

The incident happened in Masefield Road, Hartlepool, at about 12.25pm today.

Emergency services attended but there are no reports of any injuries.

Police say it is not currently known how many people were in the vehicle with differing reports from witnesses.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “They appear to have left the scene and ran off towards Brierton Lane.

“We would appeal for anybody that saw who was in the vehicle to contact us.” Call police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.