Police uncover £100,000 drugs farm in Hartlepool

Police have recovered cannabis plants from a property in Hartlepool worth in excess of £100,000.

Officers discovered the farm yesterday at an address in Alderson Street in the town and say information provided by the public helped the investigation.

A total of 190 plants were found, with a street value of around £104,500.

Cleveland Police say that no arrests have been made at this time, although enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible.

Detective constable Owen Collingwood, from Cleveland Police Community Drugs Enforcement Team, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for coming forward with information and helping us locate this cannabis, which has now been prevented from being sold onto the streets of Cleveland.

“Enquiries are now ongoing to trace those responsible.

"Anyone who may have information on drugs activity in their local area is asked to call police on 101.”