Police warn parents after trick or treating kids throw eggs

Police have urged parents to keep track of their children after cars and houses were pelted with eggs on Halloween night.

And they have warned that youngsters engaging in anti-social behaviour will face action.

Police received a number of anti-social behaviour calls regarding the incidents, with eggs seized from youths in Crocus Gardens.

Hartlepool’s Neighbourhood Police Team posted a picture of a box of eggs on its Facebook page and said: “During the night of Halloween we had a lot of ASB calls regarding youths in all areas throwing eggs and causing damage to vehicles and property.

“These were taken from some youths in Crocus Gardens who had been throwing eggs and stones at the houses in the area.

“There were families and children who were going trick or treating and were afraid of getting hit/hurt with the items.

“Could you please ensure that you know where your children are and what they are doing as we are treating all these calls as serious and will be taking steps to identify ALL the offenders.”