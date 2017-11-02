Police warning after prescription drugs are stolen

Police have issued a warning after prescription drugs were stolen in a burglary.

The burglary happened between 11pm last night and midnight at an address on Blakeston Road, Billingham

An amount of morphine was taken during the burglary, which could be dangerous if taken without being prescribed.

Anyone who may come across the medication is asked to pass it to their nearest pharmacy or police station.

A distinctive gold-plated commemorative pin was also taken, which came from a Concorde flight was also taken.

The pin looks like a cufflink and simply says the word ‘Concorde’.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the whereabouts of the commemorative pin is asked to contact DC Andrew Menzies from Stockton Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org