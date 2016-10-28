Police warning people to light up their homes during the dark nights

Cleveland Police are urging homeowners to be on their guard against burglars as the dark nights approach.

As the nights have drawn in, officers are reminding people to ensure that their homes are bright at night to help prevent potential burglaries.

People across Cleveland are being encouraged to use timer switches or to leave lights on when they’re not at home.

Figures show that during October 2015 and March 2016, when the darker nights set in, there were 1,270 dwelling burglaries across Cleveland.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Downes said: “It is really important that people ensure that their homes are well lit when it’s dark outside as it helps to deter potential burglars from trying to gain access to homes.

“Simple steps such as leaving on a light when you go out can be enough to prevent your home from being targeted.

“It is also important to keep valuable items out of sight and to keep all windows and doors locked as this will also prevent burglars gaining access to your home.”

Further crime prevention advice is available on the Cleveland Police website and on Facebook or Twitter.