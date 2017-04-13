Police warning to fans ahead of crunch Hartlepool United match

Police have warned football fans to behave ahead of Friday’s match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle after a history of trouble in recent years.

Pools host the Cumbrian’s, who are their closest rivals in League Two, at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Around 1,000 away supporters are expected for the Good Friday match which kicks off at 3pm.

Cleveland Police say they are prepared for the game and warn they will not tolerate trouble.

Match commander, Chief Inspector Carl Broughton, said: “We have been able to look at the last time that Carlisle United FC visited Hartlepool United FC and take some learning points from that and are confident that the appropriate measures have been put in place for tomorrow’s game.

“We would welcome football fans to come along and have an enjoyable day at the game, however, action will be taken against anyone attending the match intent on causing trouble, including the use of football banning orders.”

Four Carlisle fans were charged with public order offences when Pools played an away game at Brunton Park last October.

And in 2015, Hartlepool billed Carlisle £2,376 for repairs to damage caused to seating in the away end at Victoria Park.

The damage was caused during Carlisle’s 3-2 away win at Pools in August.

Police arrested 14 people at the game, 10 of which were classed as visiting supporters, after pitch invasions.

Meanwhile, Pools manager Dave Jones has called on home fans to help lift the team as they sit just three points above the relegation zone.