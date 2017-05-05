Conservatives win Tees Valley Mayoral election

The Conseratives have defeated Labour in the Tees Valley Mayoral election

Conservative Ben Houchen won after a run-off against Labour rival Sue Jeffrey, hailing a "political earthquake".

In his victory speech, the new mayor said: "We are seeing a massive trend towards the Conservatives.

"We have started to turn the Tees Valley blue."

He said the party will target five seats in the General Election - improving on the one it held at the last election, James Wharton's Stockton South.

The majority of people in Hartlepool voted Labour, with Ukip coming second in the borough.