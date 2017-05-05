Search

Durham County Council election results revealed

County Hall in Durham.

Election results for Thursday’s Durham County Council poll have started to be announced.

Blackhall

CRUTE, Rob (Labour) 1115*;

EATON, Tom (Conservatives) 412;

FRANKLIN, Steve (North East Party) 259;

POUNDER, Lynn (Labour) 1041*;

ROBINSON, Jamie Michael Stuart (North East Party) 240.

Dawdon

ARTHUR, Robert (Seaham Community Party) 710;

BRACE, Kathryn (Seaham Community Party) 520;

COOPER, Ben Thomas (Conservative) 209;

KENNEDY, Leanne (Labour) 812*;

REAY, Robert James (Greens) 117;

SHAW, Kevin Joseph (Labour) 886*.