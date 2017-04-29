Fight breaks out as UKIP leader Paul Nuttall visits Hartlepool on campaign trail

A fight broke out between two women ahead of Paul Nuttall's visit to Hartlepool today.

While party supporters, journalists and members of the public waited for the politician to arrive, two women became involved in a fight.

It took place near to The Cosmopolitan on the Headland.

Cleveland Police officers attended the scene.

It was announced earlier today that the UKIP leader plans to stand in Boston and Skegness for his party, hailing it as a "great opportunity" with councillors already in place across the area.

Today, he visited Hartlepool in support of local candidate Tom Cassidy, who will stand for the party in the local elections on May 4.

When asked why he was visiting Hartlepool on the day he announced his seat in a different area, Mr Nuttall said: "I never said I was standing in Hartlepool. I was always coming here today. It's been in the diary for weeks.

"I want to get there now and campaign alongside our local activists because we believe we have a great chance in Hartlepool. We only need a 4% swing to take the seat off Labour."