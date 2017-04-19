Here's what you need to know if you want to vote in the next general election

With the snap election set for June 8, here are all your vote-registering questions answered in preparation for election day.

:: Who needs to register?

If you have never voted, have moved constituency, or have turned 18 recently then you will need to register if you have not done so already.

:: When can I register?

Assuming you are eligible, you can register any time but, be aware, there will be a deadline.

The deadline to register for the last general election was 12 working days before people went to the polls. Assuming we follow the same timetable this time around, this would be May 22.

You can even get yourself on the register if you are 16 or 17 but you will have to have turned 18 before June 8 to actually be eligible to vote.

:: How do I check if I am already registered?

If you are not sure whether or not you are registered, you should check with your local electoral registration office. You can find the local authority to get in contact with here.

:: How can I register if I need to?

Visit the website here and fill out the relevant forms. Alternatively, you can register by post, download the forms here.

:: What if I live abroad?

You can register as an overseas voter for up to 15 years after you left the country, if you are a British citizen and you have been registered to vote in the UK within the last 15 years (or if you were too young to register when you left).

If you are serving in the Armed Forces abroad there is a special form you can fill out here.

Likewise if you are a Crown servant and British Council employee working abroad, you can register here.