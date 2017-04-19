Jeremy Corbyn pays tribute to Hartlepool MP Iain Wright

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to Hartlepool MP Iain Wright after he announced he will not stand for re-election.

Mr Wright said today that he will not look to be re-elected as part of the snap General Election called by prime minister Theresa May.

Hartlepool MP Iain Wright.

He said it had been an “enormous privilege” to serve his home town but that he was now looking to do “other things”.

Paying tribute to him, Mr Corbyn said: “I would like to thank Iain Wright for all his hard work as a Labour MP since 2004.

“In his roles as a constituency MP, a Government minister, a shadow minister and chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee, he has served the people of Hartlepool, the country and our party with pride and distinction.

“I wish him all the best in the future.”