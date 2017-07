Have your say

Labour candidate Paul Weston is celebrating after winning a council by-election in Billingham.

Coun Weston has been elected to represent the Billingham North ward in Stockton-on Tees Borough Council.

He received 719 votes in the by-election, which was held yesterday.

It came about after the previous councillor, Labour's Stephen Parry, stood down.

The turnout in the by-election was 25.38%.