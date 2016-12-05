North East workers most optimistic about careers after Brexit, study finds

Workers appear to be optimistic about their career prospects following the initial shock of the EU referendum result, a study shows.

A survey of 1,000 employees found that four in five believe their salary could increase because of Brexit.

Those in the North East were the most optimistic while workers in the West Midlands are most pessimistic about their prospects.

A separate poll of managers found that one in seven predict they will have to reduce workers' salaries if Article 50 is triggered. The younger generation were least negative, said the report by Jobsite.

Nick Gold, chief executive Jobsite, said: "Four months have passed since the UK's decision to leave the EU, so we are now getting a clearer understanding on people's opinions of the future.

"Our data suggests that both employers and employees feel optimistic despite Brexit.

"Many predict that the Referendum result will not stifle salary increases nor improvement in work benefits.

"We're seeing vacancy numbers continue to grow at a stable rate and we have also seen growth in job applications.

"Businesses should see this as an opportunity to engage with a new and larger pool of skilled, optimistic workers who are looking to make a career move."