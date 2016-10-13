On this day in 1992, 31,000 miners lost their jobs at the stroke of a pen

It has been exactly 24 years since the British coal mining industry was dealt a heavy blow when the Government announced the closure of 31 out of 50 deep coal mines across the country.

The closure came after a long and bitter battle between unions, industry leaders and the Government which ultimately saw the demise of 31,000 jobs.

The closures were described as a "savage, brutal act of vandalism" by the president of the National Union of Mineworkers, Arthur Scargill, and a “bad decision” by Labour’s trade spokesman, Robin Cook, according to a report at the time by the BBC.

To compensate the Treasury promised £1 billion to help with redundancies and the communities affected, however miners were also threatened with the loss of redundancy entitlements worth up to £37,000 should they take any form of industrial action.

The announcement came from President of the Board of Trade, Michael Heseltine.

Only the most economically valuable mines were saved from closer.

The discovery of North Sea gas and increased imports meant coal mining was being fazed out by the government and output was to be reduced to a minimum of 25,000 million tonnes a year.

At its peak during World War II one million people worked in the coal mining industry in 958 mines across the country. By 1993 the entire coal mining industry had been privatised and gas stations replaced their retired coal counterparts.

CLOSURES IN 1984, MARCH ONWARDS

Bearpark, Co Durham

Cronton, Merseyside

CLOSURES IN 1985

Aberpergwm, South Wales

Abertillery, South Wales

Ackton Hall, Yorkshire

Bedwas, South Wales

Bold, Merseyside

Brenkley, Tyne and Wear

Brookhouse, Yorkshire

Cortonwood, Yorkshire

Emley Moor, Yorkshire

Fryston, Yorkshire

Garw, South Wales

Haig, Cumbria

Herrington, Co Durham

Margam, South Wales

Moor Green, Nottinghamshire

Penrhiwceiber, South Wales

Pye Hill, Nottinghamshire

Sacriston, Co Durham

St Johns, South Wales

Savile, Yorkshire

Treforgan, South Wales

Wolstanton, Staffordshire

Yorkshire Main, Yorkshire

CLOSURES IN 1986

Babbington, Nottinghamshire

Bates, Northumberland

Bersham, North Wales

Birch Coppice, Warwickshire

Cadeby, Yorkshire

Comrie, Fife

Cwm, South Wales

Eppleton, Co Durham

Glasshoughton, Yorkshire

Horden, Co Durham

Kinsley, Yorkshire

Ledston Luck, Yorkshire

Nantgarw / Winsor, South Wales

Polkemmet, West Lothian

Tilmanstone, Kent

Whitwell, Nottinghamshire

Whitwick/ South Leicester, Leicestershire

CLOSURES IN 1987

Newstead, Nottinghamshire

Nostell, Yorkshire

Polmaise 3/4, Stirling

Snowdown, Kent

Wheldale, Yorkshire

Whittal, Co Durham

Woolley, Yorkshire

Silverwood, Yorkshire

CLOSURES IN 1988

Abernant, South Wales

Arkwright, Derbyshire

Ashington, Northumberland

Cadley Hill, Derbyshire

Lady Winsor / Abercynon, South Wales

Linby, Nottinghamshire

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Manvers complex, Yorkshire

Seafield/ Frances, Fife

South Kirkby/ Riddings, Yorkshire

CLOSURES IN 1989

Baddesley, Warwickshire

Barnburgh, Yorkshire

Barony, Ayreshire

Betteshanger, Kent

Bilston Glen, Mid Lothian

Blidworth, Nottinghamshire

Cynheidre, South Wales

Holditch, Staffordshire

Marine/ Six Bells, South Wales

Merthyr Vale, South Wales

Oakdale, South Wales

Renishaw Park, Yorkshire

Royston, Yorkshire

Sutton, Nottinghamshire

Trelewis, South Wales

Warsop, Nottinghamshire

CLOSURES IN 1990

Agecroft, Lancashire

Ellistown, Leicestershire

Lea Hall, Staffordshire

Littleton, Staffordshire

Shireoaks/ Steetley, Nottinghamshire

Treeton, Yorkshire

Donnisthorpe/ Rawdon, Leicestershire

Florence, Cumbria

CLOSURES IN 1991

Askern, Yorkshire

Bagworth, Leicestershire

Barnsley Main, Yorkshire

Creswell, Derbyshire

Dawdon, Co Durham

Dearne Valley, Yorkshire

Deep Navigation, South Wales

Denby Grange, Yorkshire

Dinnington, Yorkshire

Gedling, Nottinghamshire

Murton, Co Durham

Penallta, South Wales

Sutton Manor, Merseyside

Thurcroft, Yorkshire

CLOSURES IN 1992

Allerton Bywater, Yorkshire

Bickershaw Complex, Lancashire

Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire

Sherwood, Nottinghamshire

Shirebrook, Derbyshire

Silverhill, Nottinghamshire

CLOSURES IN 1993

Bentley, Yorkshire

Bolsover, Derbyshire

Easington, Co Durham

Frickley/S Elmsall, Yorkshire

Grimethorpe, Yorkshire

Houghton/Darfield, Yorkshire

Parkside, Merseyside

Rufford, Nottinghamshire

Sharlston, Yorkshire

Taff Merthyr, South Wales

Vane Tempest/ Seaham, Co Durham

Westoe, Tyne and Wear

CLOSURES IN 1994

Goldthorpe/ Hickelton, Yorkshire

Kiveton Park, Yorkshire

Markham, Derbyshire

Manton, Nottinghamshire

Ollerton, Nottinghamshire

Wearmouth, Co Durham

CLOSURES IN 1995

Bilsthorpe, Nottinghamshire

CLOSURES IN 1996

Coventry, West Midlands

Hem Heath, Staffordshire

Markham Main, Yorkshire

Point of Ayr, North Wales

CLOSURES IN 1997

No collieries closed this year

CLOSURES IN 1998

Silverdale, Staffordshire

Monktonhall, Mid Lothian

CLOSURES IN 1999

Calverton, Nottinghamshire

North Selby, Yorkshire

CLOSURES IN 2000

Annesley / Bentinck, Nottinghamshire

Blaenant, South Wales

CLOSURES IN 2001

No collieries closed this year

CLOSURES IN 2002

Longannet complex, Fife

Prince of Wales, Yorkshire

CLOSURES IN 2003

Betws, South Wales

Clipstone, Nottinghamshire

DEEP PITS STILL WORKING

Daw Mill, West Midlands

Ellington, Northumberland

Harworth, Nottinghamshire

Kellingley, Yorkshire

Maltby, Yorkshire

Riccall, Selby Complex, Yorkshire. Due to close 2004.

Rossington, Yorkshire

Stillingfleet , Selby Complex, Yorkshire. Due to close 2004.

Thoresby, Nottinghamshire

Tower, South Wales

Welbeck, Nottinghamshire

Wistow, Selby Complex, Yorkshire. Due to close 2004.