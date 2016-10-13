On this day in 1992, 31,000 miners lost their jobs at the stroke of a pen

It has been exactly 24 years since the British coal mining industry was dealt a heavy blow when the Government announced the closure of 31 out of 50 deep coal mines across the country.
The closure came after a long and bitter battle between unions, industry leaders and the Government which ultimately saw the demise of 31,000 jobs.
The closures were described as a "savage, brutal act of vandalism" by the president of the National Union of Mineworkers, Arthur Scargill, and a “bad decision” by Labour’s trade spokesman, Robin Cook, according to a report at the time by the BBC.
To compensate the Treasury promised £1 billion to help with redundancies and the communities affected, however miners were also threatened with the loss of redundancy entitlements worth up to £37,000 should they take any form of industrial action.
The announcement came from President of the Board of Trade, Michael Heseltine.
Only the most economically valuable mines were saved from closer.
The discovery of North Sea gas and increased imports meant coal mining was being fazed out by the government and output was to be reduced to a minimum of 25,000 million tonnes a year.
At its peak during World War II one million people worked in the coal mining industry in 958 mines across the country. By 1993 the entire coal mining industry had been privatised and gas stations replaced their retired coal counterparts.
CLOSURES IN 1984, MARCH ONWARDS
Bearpark, Co Durham
Cronton, Merseyside
CLOSURES IN 1985
Aberpergwm, South Wales
Abertillery, South Wales
Ackton Hall, Yorkshire
Bedwas, South Wales
Bold, Merseyside
Brenkley, Tyne and Wear
Brookhouse, Yorkshire
Cortonwood, Yorkshire
Emley Moor, Yorkshire
Fryston, Yorkshire
Garw, South Wales
Haig, Cumbria
Herrington, Co Durham
Margam, South Wales
Moor Green, Nottinghamshire
Penrhiwceiber, South Wales
Pye Hill, Nottinghamshire
Sacriston, Co Durham
St Johns, South Wales
Savile, Yorkshire
Treforgan, South Wales
Wolstanton, Staffordshire
Yorkshire Main, Yorkshire
CLOSURES IN 1986
Babbington, Nottinghamshire
Bates, Northumberland
Bersham, North Wales
Birch Coppice, Warwickshire
Cadeby, Yorkshire
Comrie, Fife
Cwm, South Wales
Eppleton, Co Durham
Glasshoughton, Yorkshire
Horden, Co Durham
Kinsley, Yorkshire
Ledston Luck, Yorkshire
Nantgarw / Winsor, South Wales
Polkemmet, West Lothian
Tilmanstone, Kent
Whitwell, Nottinghamshire
Whitwick/ South Leicester, Leicestershire
CLOSURES IN 1987
Newstead, Nottinghamshire
Nostell, Yorkshire
Polmaise 3/4, Stirling
Snowdown, Kent
Wheldale, Yorkshire
Whittal, Co Durham
Woolley, Yorkshire
Silverwood, Yorkshire
CLOSURES IN 1988
Abernant, South Wales
Arkwright, Derbyshire
Ashington, Northumberland
Cadley Hill, Derbyshire
Lady Winsor / Abercynon, South Wales
Linby, Nottinghamshire
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
Manvers complex, Yorkshire
Seafield/ Frances, Fife
South Kirkby/ Riddings, Yorkshire
CLOSURES IN 1989
Baddesley, Warwickshire
Barnburgh, Yorkshire
Barony, Ayreshire
Betteshanger, Kent
Bilston Glen, Mid Lothian
Blidworth, Nottinghamshire
Cynheidre, South Wales
Holditch, Staffordshire
Marine/ Six Bells, South Wales
Merthyr Vale, South Wales
Oakdale, South Wales
Renishaw Park, Yorkshire
Royston, Yorkshire
Sutton, Nottinghamshire
Trelewis, South Wales
Warsop, Nottinghamshire
CLOSURES IN 1990
Agecroft, Lancashire
Ellistown, Leicestershire
Lea Hall, Staffordshire
Littleton, Staffordshire
Shireoaks/ Steetley, Nottinghamshire
Treeton, Yorkshire
Donnisthorpe/ Rawdon, Leicestershire
Florence, Cumbria
CLOSURES IN 1991
Askern, Yorkshire
Bagworth, Leicestershire
Barnsley Main, Yorkshire
Creswell, Derbyshire
Dawdon, Co Durham
Dearne Valley, Yorkshire
Deep Navigation, South Wales
Denby Grange, Yorkshire
Dinnington, Yorkshire
Gedling, Nottinghamshire
Murton, Co Durham
Penallta, South Wales
Sutton Manor, Merseyside
Thurcroft, Yorkshire
CLOSURES IN 1992
Allerton Bywater, Yorkshire
Bickershaw Complex, Lancashire
Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire
Sherwood, Nottinghamshire
Shirebrook, Derbyshire
Silverhill, Nottinghamshire
CLOSURES IN 1993
Bentley, Yorkshire
Bolsover, Derbyshire
Easington, Co Durham
Frickley/S Elmsall, Yorkshire
Grimethorpe, Yorkshire
Houghton/Darfield, Yorkshire
Parkside, Merseyside
Rufford, Nottinghamshire
Sharlston, Yorkshire
Taff Merthyr, South Wales
Vane Tempest/ Seaham, Co Durham
Westoe, Tyne and Wear
CLOSURES IN 1994
Goldthorpe/ Hickelton, Yorkshire
Kiveton Park, Yorkshire
Markham, Derbyshire
Manton, Nottinghamshire
Ollerton, Nottinghamshire
Wearmouth, Co Durham
CLOSURES IN 1995
Bilsthorpe, Nottinghamshire
CLOSURES IN 1996
Coventry, West Midlands
Hem Heath, Staffordshire
Markham Main, Yorkshire
Point of Ayr, North Wales
CLOSURES IN 1997
No collieries closed this year
CLOSURES IN 1998
Silverdale, Staffordshire
Monktonhall, Mid Lothian
CLOSURES IN 1999
Calverton, Nottinghamshire
North Selby, Yorkshire
CLOSURES IN 2000
Annesley / Bentinck, Nottinghamshire
Blaenant, South Wales
CLOSURES IN 2001
No collieries closed this year
CLOSURES IN 2002
Longannet complex, Fife
Prince of Wales, Yorkshire
CLOSURES IN 2003
Betws, South Wales
Clipstone, Nottinghamshire
DEEP PITS STILL WORKING
Daw Mill, West Midlands
Ellington, Northumberland
Harworth, Nottinghamshire
Kellingley, Yorkshire
Maltby, Yorkshire
Riccall, Selby Complex, Yorkshire. Due to close 2004.
Rossington, Yorkshire
Stillingfleet , Selby Complex, Yorkshire. Due to close 2004.
Thoresby, Nottinghamshire
Tower, South Wales
Welbeck, Nottinghamshire
Wistow, Selby Complex, Yorkshire. Due to close 2004.