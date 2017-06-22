POLL: How would you vote if the EU referendum was held again today?

Tomorrow marks a year since the EU referendum took place - and it's certainly been a bumpy few months in politics.
Would you vote the same if the referendum was held again today? Have your say in our Hartlepool Brexit poll:
Would you vote the same if the referendum was held again today? Have your say in our Hartlepool Brexit poll:
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Hartlepool Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.