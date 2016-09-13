Six candidates hoping to win by-election after councillor resigned

Candidates who are to stand for election to Hartlepool Borough Council after a long-serving member resigned have been announced.

Coun Peter Jackson announced his resignation as representative for the Headland and Harbour ward last month due to work and family commitments.

Six candidates have been confirmed for a by-election which will take place on Thursday, October 6.

In alphabetical order they are Christ Broadbent (Independent), Tim Fleming (UKIP), Steve Latimer (Putting Hartlepool First), Benjamin Marshall (Local Conservatives), John Robert Price (Patients Not Profits In Our NHS) and Trevor Rogan (Labour Party).

A letter from Mr Jackson, an electrical engineer, was read out by Mayor Rob Cook at Thursday night’s Full Council Meeting.

He could not be there as he was away on a family holiday in Tenerife at the time.

Mr Jackson said: “I wanted to take the opportunity to thank all elected members throughout my nearly 14 years as a councillor for the support, advice and opinions that members have given me both as a councillor and in my role as a portfolio holder and policy chair.

“I have made friends on both sides of the chamber and consider all who have worked with me in my various roles as colleagues wanting the best for Hartlepool in what are difficult times.”

Council leader Christopher Akers-Belcher said: “I would like to put on record the appreciation from the council and particular the Labour Group.” Coun Shane Moore of UKIP, said: “Over the past few months he has taken me under his wing and given me a good bit of advice.”

Wishing him well, Independent Coun Paul Thompson said: “He is an honest, genuine gentleman.”

Coun Ray Martin-Wells said: “On behalf of the Conservative Group I would like to acknowledge the hard work he has done as a councillor but also as portfolio holder.”