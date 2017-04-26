Poll: Would you like to see Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head in a TV debate

Would it help you decide how to vote if you saw the two main party leaders go head-to-head in a TV debate?

Theresa May has been accused of “running scared” and “ducking” her responsibility to take part in democratic debate after ruling out head-to-head battles with other party leaders.

Critics have also called for broadcasters to go ahead with the TV debates and “empty chair” Ms May if she does not take part.

A national survey by BMG Research found 54% of those asked wanted a head-to-head TV debate of party leaders, with 25% against and 21% saying they didn't know.

But what do you think? Have your say in our poll.

Ms May is said to have warmed to the idea of a Question Time-style TV debate, but sources have said she will not be taking part in any head-to-head debates.

In an earlier interview on the topic, justifying her position, she told the BBC: "I believe in campaigns where politicians actually get out and about and meet with voters.

“That’s what I have always believed in, it’s what I still believe and I still do it - as prime minister, as a constituency MP, I still go out and knock on doors in my constituency. That’s what I believe in doing, that’s what I’m going to be doing around this campaign.”

David Cameron ruled out head-to-head debates with then-Labour leader Ed Miliband in the 2015 election, and Tony Blair also did not take part in such debates.

Mr Cameron did, however, take part in television debates when he was Leader of the Opposition, taking on then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and his future Coalition partner Nick Clegg, then leader of the Liberal Democrats.