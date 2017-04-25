Pools fans issue rallying call in battle for football league survival

Pools fans have urged supporters to get behind the team as they face the two biggest games in living memory.

Hartlepool United are on the brink of going out of the football league for the first time in their history and sit two points off safety with just two Sky Bet League Two games to play.

Ex-manager Dave Jones

But after Pool and manager Dave Jones officially parted company yesterday, fans groups have called on supporters to try to cheer the lads on to survival.

More than 4,000 supporters were left shocked and angry after Saturday’s home defeat to Barnet which put the team into the relegation zone and some chanting “your not fit to wear the shirt”.

But fans say the departure of Jones has lifted the mood and given them a glimmer of hope going into Saturday’s match away to Cheltenham.

Pools’ fate could be decided the following Saturday when they host top of the table Doncaster.

Phil Dunn

Pauline McSweenie, of Hartlepool United Supporters’ Association, said: “I think putting Paynter in charge is all the encouragement the team needs.

“I had people wanting to cancel the bus to Cheltenham on Saturday and now I’m being swamped with calls to put another bus on.

“If you read the message boards it has gone from dire to positive. These are two of the most important games we have ever played.

“It’s a clean sheet for them.”

Pauline McSweenie

“At least if they are going to go down do it with a bit of fight instead of with a whimper.”

Despite the turmoil, fans will lift the mood as Saturday’s game at Cheltenham sees the annual fancy dress tradition.

This year’s costume is French mime artists, but unlike the silent characters they will be dressed as, fans will be sure to be making plenty of noise.

Phil Dunn, a board member of the Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust, believes the departure of Jones will remove the fear factor from the players.

He said: “I think they will play without that fear on Saturday free of the shackles of the manager’s tactics.

“This side is certainly not the second worst in that league. I think we can turn it on.

“From a supporters’ point of view, all we can do is get behind them, travel to Cheltenham in numbers and try to shout them to victory.

“Cheltenham are at the bottom end of the table for a reason and they can be beaten.”

Membership of the supporters’ trust has almost doubled following the events of the weekend with fans keen to play a part in its future.

Neil Appleyard, of Hartlepool United Disabled Supporters’ Association (HUDSA), believes fan power can make a difference and hoped the players will respond.

He said: “Of course it can make a difference. There will be a lot of people going down on Saturday. We have got to get behind the players and hopefully a miracle can happen.

“The fans have always been behind the team. Now hopefully the team will be there for the fans.

“It has been a disappointing last few weeks but mathematically we can still do it.

“We have got two massive cup finals and we have to win them both. Cheltenham are only three or four points above us. If we can beat them it is all to play for. I hope by 7.30pm on Saturday, May 6, we will still be in the league.”

Hartlepool United yesterday confirmed the departure of Jones after just 17 games in charge.

He was appointed Craig Hignett’s successor in January but picked up just 13 points out of a possible 51.

Sky Sports presenter and Pools supporter Jeff Stelling previously summed up fans’ anger with an on air outburst calling for Jones to quit. He later stood down as honourary president.

Defender Matthew Bates takes over for the two remaining games assisted by injured captain Billy Paynter, conditioning coach Stuart Parnaby and head physio Ian Gallagher.