Pools fans’ rallying cry ahead of game which could decide club’s future

Hartlepool United fans are getting ready to come out in force for today’s do or die match which could decide the club’s league status.

Supporters are hoping to once again be the twelfth man and make lots of noise for the must-win game against Doncaster Rovers.

A sell-out crowd is on the cards for one of the biggest game in the club’s history with Pools’ hoping for a miracle escape.

Ticket sales passed 7,000 after the club slashed prices to just £5.

Season ticket holder Richard Carter, 40, is calling for fans, and the whole town, to back the lads.

He wants fans to get kitted out in blue and white together in the Mill House car park from mid afternoon to build up the atmosphere.

Handyman Richard, who has supported Pools since he was 10, said: “I have supported them nearly all my life.

“Let’s go out or not with a bang, I don’t want comments of we are down or out.

“Let’s all the fans get down and take the Mill House car park over at 3pm, everyone bring flags, blue and white balloons, streamers get faces painted up and sing our hearts out.

“Let’s make the biggest and loudest noise we ever have and let’s do it in our home town, even if you’re not going to the game.

“If we do have to go out of the league I would rather go out on a high.”

Liverpool legend Ian Rush who is coming to Hartlepool next week for a sportsman’s dinner has also sent Pools a good luck message.

He said: “I am sorry to see the plight of Hartlepool, I know what it means to the fans, and relegation would be a major blow.

“I hope that when I get to the Engineers Club on May 13, the town still has a football league club and I wish them all the best.”

Pools must beat title-chasing Doncaster and hope relegation rivals Newport County, who have two points more, do not win against Notts County.

John McQue of the Hartlepool United Supporter’s Trust said: “Without a shadow of a doubt the supporters will always get behind the team.

“Most other clubs up and down the country, if they were where Pools are there would have been riots in the streets and mass protests, but everybody will get behind the team and I’m sure the team will do their best and what will be will be.

“I think it will be a sell out or very close to it.”

Former Pools boss Ronnie Moore, who led Pools to the famous Great Escape in 2015, has been sending the team his best on social media.

Ronnie said on Twitter: “Loved every minute of my time at Pools, great day never forgotten.

“Don’t waste what we saved, come on lads you can do this.”

It has been another dramatic week off the pitch for Hartlepool United following the resignation of chairman Gary Coxall.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm. Clarence Road will be closed to traffic from 3.30pm today until fans have been dispersed after the final whistle.