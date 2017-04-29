Pools fans show Hartlepool United support with mime artist outfits

If you happen to be in Cheltenham today, you might just spot some Hartlepool United fans on their way to the match.

The club's supporters have gone all out with this year's fancy dress outfits, which have a mime artist theme.

With an annual tradition of dressing up, Pools supporters have hit the headlines in recent years for their Stormtrooper, penguin and Smurf outfits.

And we're sure this year will be no different!

Though normally spotted in blue or yellow, the Pools fans today have donned black and white - see if you can spot them out and about!

See if you can spot any of the fans today. Picture: Angie Marchant.

The club will play Cheltenham Town away at 3pm today.

Hartlepool United fans are supporting the club today dressed as mime artists. Picture: Angie Marchant.