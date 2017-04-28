Pools legend Keith Houchen backs nephew in Tees Valley Mayoral race

Ben Houchen is hoping to score with voters, thanks to a sporting family connection.

Ben, the Conservative Candidate to be Tees Valley Mayor has received family backing from his uncle – Pools and FA Cup-winning football legend Keith Houchen.

Nigel Pearson and Keith Houchen.

Keith started his professional career at Hartlepool United and spent five seasons with the club, clocking up 66 goals in 186 appearances.

His time at Coventry saw him score a superb diving header to win the FA Cup, before he returned to the Victoria Ground for a spell as player-manager.

“I have been a Conservative my whole life but this time it’s personal,” he said.

“There is a hat trick of reasons to cheer for Ben and support him in the polls on Thursday. Ben has a strong voice that will be heard by the Conservative Government, he’ll tackle our under-performing airport and help businesses to get the support they need to create jobs.

Ben Houchen said: “My uncle is a hero to me. My family will never forget his 1987 Cup Final diving header and he has been one of Hartlepool’s top goal scorers.

“He knows the meaning of hard work, he started his career on £30 a week. I’m grateful for his support and will do my utmost not to let him and the people of Hartlepool, Teesside and Darlington down.”

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 4, to elect a mayor who will work with the area’s five existing councils, to drive forward the economic growth of the area as a whole.

Also standing are Sue Jeffrey (Labour), Chris Foote Wood (lib Dem) and John Tennant (UKIP). For more information, search social media using the hashtag #TeesTakesControl or visit www.teesvalleymayor.co.uk.