Pools mascot H’Angus needs your help to raise cash for the hospice in Great North Run

Pools mascot H’Angus the Monkey is hoping to raise £5,000 for Alice House Hospice by taking on the Great North Run.

In his latest annual fundraising effort H’Angus, played by Michael Evans, will be joining 20 other Pools fans to take part in the event in September.

H'Angus the Monkey.

It’s the second time that H’Angus will have taken part in the Great North Run, having raised funds for the Finlay Cooper Fund in completing it back in 2013.

And the big-hearted monkey has also previously walked from the club’s training ground in Durham City all the way to the town’s Victoria Park in the name of charity, so it’s no surprise he’s up for the challenge again.

A club spokesman said: “H’Angus the Monkey is in training for the Great North Run and he needs as many Pools supporters as possible to get behind him and help raise funds for Alice House Hospice.

The monkey mascot likes to set himself an annual challenge to raise money for a good cause and this year our cuddly friend is dusting off his running shoes for the world-renowned event in September.

“H’Angus is joining a group of around 20 Pools fans for the 13.1mile course in Tyneside and it’s hoped they can attract lots of donations for Alice House Hospice, which needs around £5,000 every day to continue its fine work.

“Fans can make a donation to H’Angus in the Club’s Ticket Office at The Vic or head to his official Just Giving page.”

It costs £2.34 million to continue providing the current range of services at the hospice. It receives 24% NHS funding so the outstanding £1,780,000 must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.

People can donate t9o the cause at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hangusgnr