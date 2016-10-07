Pools players join in Memory Walk for charity

Hartlepool United defender Jordan Richards and young goalkeeper Ben Dudzinski took part in a training session with a difference to back a charity.

The two footballers were joined by team mascot H’Angus the Monkey to take part in an Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk at Queens Meadow Care Home in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool United defender Jordan Richards and club mascot H'Angus with Queen's Meadow Care Home resident Mary Hogg as they stop for a break in the memory walk held in aid of the Alzheimers Society. Picture by FRANK REID

Jordan said: “It’s been really nice to come along and show our support. My girlfriend Beth Hopper’s grandad has dementia so I know it can be a very distressing condition.”

Ben added: “As players, we like to do our bit for the community. I don’t know too much about dementia myself but I’m aware that it affects a lot of people and that more money is needed to support research.”

The players were joined by residents and staff of the care home to participate in the walk.

Debbi Wilkes, the homes activities co-ordinator said: “We’re thrilled with the support of Hartlepool United.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Dudzinski enjoying a walk with Queen's Meadow Care Home resident Mally Atkinson during their memory walk held in aid of the Alzheimers Society. Picture by FRANK REID

“It was wonderful to have players - and of course H’Angus - joining residents and staff for our very own memory walk.”

Memory Walk is the charity’s flagship annual event. Aside from raising money for the charity, it helps in raising awareness about the condition.

Alzheimer’s affects 850,000 people in the UK with 35,000 of them being in the North East.

Vicki Hutchinson, National Citizens Service co-ordinator at Hartlepool Community Sports Foundation, said: “It was something of an unusual training session for the two players involved but they really enjoyed taking part.

Ben Dudzinski with Pauline Buttery

“Our ties to the community are very important to us and we’ve built a good partnership with care homes.”

For information visit www.memorywalk.org.uk/ or call 0300 330 5452.