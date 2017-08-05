Pools stars take part in Hartlepool summer play scheme

Youngsters got tips from the experts as two Pools players ahead of the start of their National League campaign starting today.

Pools captain Carl Magnay and was joined by midfielder Nicky Deverdics players as they took part in a four-week summer scheme running at St Hild’s CE School in Hartlepool.

HUFC players Nicky Deverdics (L) and Carl Magnay visit town summer scheme.

The annual scheme, which runs during the school summer holidays, is always very popular with children from the secondary school’s feeder primaries.

Positive Parents is the group behind the scheme and uses St Hild’s as a base for all the activities.

One of the organisers, Julie Fletcher, said Hartlepool United staff always help support the summer scheme and brought two of the players along, ahead for their first game at home to Dover today, to put the youngsters through their footballing paces.

Julie said: “The youngsters had a great time with the players, they really enjoyed it. They loved meeting them.”

The youngsters had a great time with the players Julie Fletcher

The Summer Fun Club takes months of organising, but Julie says it is worth it because the children love it so much.

She said: “There’s always a queue every morning of children waiting to start.

“It is always very popular and this year we have 220 children enrolled.”

Every day there are lots of different activities for the children to choose from, including football and a large range of other sports, games, crafts, including jewelery making, cookery and lots of days out to places such as the seaside. Session cost as little as £1.50.

Carl Magnay with town youngsters.

Supported by Hartlepool Borough Council, all of the children who attend morning sessions get a free breakfast, including juice, toast and cereal, and Julie said throughout the day there are lots of snacks and drinks available free of charge.

HUFC players Nicky Deverdics and Carl Magnay (L) at the summer scheme.

Soccer School summer scheme visit by HUFC player. Nicky Deverdics

Youngsters play football at Hartlepool summer scheme.

Soccer School summer scheme visit by HUFC players