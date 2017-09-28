Poorly pets are set to gain from vets’ £10,000 investment in new technology

A Hartlepool vets has undergone a £10,000 investment in state-of-the-art technology to treat poorly pets.

Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group will now be able to treat animals using an upgraded ultrasound machine and the latest operating theatre equipment thanks to the investment.

Clinical Director Angela Holroyd with the ultrasound scanner.

The ultrasound scanner will enable vets to better diagnose cancer, monitor tumours and also detect pregnancy.

The practice in Stockton Road has also invested in a new multi-parameter ECG monitor for its operating theatre, making procedures under general anaesthetic safer as the machine monitors blood pressure, heart rate, carbon dioxide and oxygen levels.

Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group has surgeries in Sedgefield, Billingham and Horden, where routine procedures are carried out, but the majority of operations take place at its large, modern Hartlepool site, where patients can also be hospitalised.

Clinical Director Angela Holroyd said: “We have made significant changes at our Hartlepool practice over the years and really modernised it to provide the best in pet healthcare and treatment.

“The latest investment in the equipment brings a new dimension to the service we can offer.

“Clients are going to see a better range of diagnostics and treatments for their pets, while pets will have the benefit of being closely monitored by the latest technology as they undergo treatment.

“The improved facilities will hopefully empower staff and give them confidence as they are able to use state-of-the-art equipment to do their job.

“All the changes have created a great environment to work in.”

The investment in new technology comes after Clifton Lodge joined the VetPartners group.