Popular Hartlepool venue’s £2,000 donation to beef up security

A popular Hartlepool entertainment venue has received a £2,000 donation from a Hartlepool firm to help boost its security.

The Studio has received £2,000 from wooden panels supplier Falcon Panel Products to help deter crime.

As a business, we like to help out charities to try and make a difference Mark Percival of Falcon Panel Products

The cash will pay for the supply and installation of a new alarm system and security doors at the Tower Street venue.

Company director Mark Percival said: “One of our main customers in the North East – Ken Napper - is also a board member for The Studio and he kept telling us all about this fantastic music venue and all the passionate volunteers who keep it going.

“As a business, we like to help out charities to try and make a difference.

“The Studio was ideal as it’s somewhere which has really turned itself around and kept going – all down to volunteers who don’t take a penny.

“We were more than happy to help out with this donation.”

Mark knew of The Studio thanks to his connections with Thornaby-based door maker Cotswold Manufacturing, whose boss Ken Napper has been involved in the Hartlepool music scene for years.

Ken said: “I’ve always had a good relationship with Mark and Falcon Products, so he knew all about The Studio and what we are trying to achieve here.

“They were more than happy to help out and for that we are very grateful.

“The Studio is back on track and we wouldn’t have been able to achieve what we have over the past couple of years without the help of our volunteers, as well as lots of small businesses and traders who have lent their time to spruce the place up, whether that be a spot of plastering and decorating, cleaning or checking things out.

“It’s great that we have been able to tap into such goodwill and support.”