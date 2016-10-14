Postcode victory puts Horden on the map

Horden residents have given the stamp of approval to news the village is back on the map.

The village name’s has been officially made part of all postal addresses in the area after an 18-month campaign.

Royal Mail letter. Picture by FRANK REID

County councillor June Clark is chairman of the Horden Regeneration Partnership and spearheaded the drive to give the village official recognition.

“For a long time, if you put your postcode in, it brought you up as being in Peterlee,” she said.

“For a colliery village that lost its colliery and which is trying to establish its identity, that does not help.

“Now if you put your postcode in, it will bring you up as being in the village.”

We were told we could not do it but we persevered and we have been successful. It demonstrates that if the will is there, you can achieve things. Coun June Clark

June originally attempted to get the village included as part of the official address in 2012.

“We tried to do this four years ago and we got absolutely nowhere,” she said.

“It was through a chance encounter with somebody who works for Royal Mail that we learned there was a process.

“I put it to the Regeneration Partnership committee that we should approach Royal Mail and do something about it.”

June Clark, Chair of Horden Regeneration Partnership next to the Horden sign. Picture by FRANK REID

The plan turned out to be easier said then done.

“If someone feels their postcode is wrong, there is a process they can go through to have it amended,” said June.

“If you are talking about just one address, it is fairly straightforward. If you are talking about a number of addresses, it is quite a bit more complicated.

“We had to prove we had carried out public consultation and we had to give Royal Mail the addresses of all the properties in the catchment area.”

Everyone affected by the change had to be written to and asked if they had any objection - of 3,613 people consulted, just four objected to the plan.

“I am delighted,” said June. “It has been more than 18 months - I started this in January 2015.

“We were told we could not do it, but we persevered and we have been successful.

“It demonstrates that if the will is there, you can achieve things.”