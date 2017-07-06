Primary school pupils celebrate their mining heritage

Primary pupils dug deep to discover their community’s mining heritage in a whole school celebration.

Youngsters from Hope Wood Academy, in Easington, fuelled their learning with an in depth look at the history of coal mining in County Durham and even held a procession with their own mining banner.

Hope Wood Academy music teacher, Anthony Darwin, and Amelia Huscroft, age five, with the Hope Wood mining banner.

The half term topic saw 90 pupils, age from five to 11, explore their own village’s mining legacy as well as visiting Beamish Museum to discover first hand what life was like for mining families.

Acting head of Hope Wood Academy, which caters for students with special needs, Adele Pearson, said: “A large percentage of our pupils come from Easington and its surrounding villages and many are descended from coal mining families.

“Therefore we felt it was important that the children learn about their own heritage, where they come from, the history of the area they live in, and how it all links back to coal mining.

“They have had a fantastic time visiting plaques on our local heritage walk and finding out where the coal mines used to be, as well as making their own mining wheel, dressing up in traditional miners’ clothes and meeting a real life former miner who came into school to talk about what life was like underground.”

The school is part of the Ascent Academies Trust, based in Sunderland, which supports learning for students aged from two to 19 with moderate learning difficulties and severe and complex needs.

Hope Wood Academy undertakes a new primary topic each term helping pupils engage in real-life learning through educational visits, role play, sensory studies, classroom work and art and design.

The mining heritage topic culminated in a whole school assembly followed by a procession, led by music teacher Anthony Darwin, where a banner created by all nine primary classes depicting images of mining in Easington, was paraded around the school’s play area.

Mrs Pearson, added: “The children really enjoyed the topic and have had lots of fun.

“The banner looks fantastic and will have pride of place in the academy’s reception.”