Probe contunies over dog repeatedly thrown into the sea off Hartlepool

RSPCA chiefs are still investigating the shocking case of a greyhound being thrown into the sea.

The RSPCA is investigating the case captured on camera on Thursday, October 26 as well as a second similar incident witnessed a week later on Thursday, November 2.

The Mail reported last week how a dog walker saw a man repeatedly throwing the dog in the sea and yanking it back out on November 2.

She said it was ‘one of the most horrific things’ she had ever seen.

There were said to be three large men, thought to be aged in their 30s, with nine muzzled greyhounds present.

The RSPCA attended the area after it was reported to them but the men had gone.

The animal charity is also investigating a second report and believes the two incidents could be connected.

Readers have continued to react with anger to the pictures which showed a heavily-built man throwing a greyhound into the icy sea from a structure near the Brus tunnel and pulling it back out again.

Craig Elliott said: “Travelled from out of town? Not everywhere has coastline.”

Jo Lyon commented: “Unfortunately such behaviour is becoming typical of our town because more and more people are getting away with it.”

Nick Lee stated: “Apparently this has been going on for years.”

Paul Ozzie Osborne commented: “Looks photoshopped to me if it isn’t well it shouldn’t be happening.”

Andrew Huggett said: “Do the same to him for what he did to the dog.”

Ronald Littlewood wrote: “Please find HIM !!!”

Pam Mckenna: “If you and your family members know who this is.Well shame on you and yours !!!! You don’t deserve to have dogs.”

Lorraine MCreedy said: “This broke my heart how can anyone be so cruel and evil !!! Needs to be caught ASAP !!!!”

Ste Buckle commented: “This is popular in rehabilitation for racing dogs to help muscle repair and strength. Have you heard of an ice bath for athletes? This is a similar way of rehabilitation.”

The charity, CAGED, Campaign Against Greyhound Exploitation and Death, previously has said the incident could easily have killed the dog.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill urged anyone with information about the distressing incident to contact the RSPCA, which is investigating.

He said it sends out the wrong message about Hartlepool as the story was followed up by a number of national media organisations after being reported by the Mail.

Anyone with information, should call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.