Project to help Hartlepool people get into work

People living in Hartlepool who want to get into work or training are being urged to sign up to a new project.

Step Forward Tees Valley, which is run by the Northern Inclusion Consortium (NIC) and jointly funded by the Big Lottery Fund and the European Social Fund, is dedicated to getting local people into work and training.

The project is targeting people who have previously found it hard to get a job because of issues such as self-confidence, addiction, a conviction or ill health.

A group of 23 organisations and local employers have come together to help address those barriers that have previously prevented people from finding work or training.

People can apply to join the project or be referred by an organisation they are already in contact with. Once accepted, they will be partnered with ‘a navigator’ who is with them every step of the way, reviewing what help they need and ensuring they get the right support from a range of specialist services and helping to build on their strengths.

Helen Collins, programme manager, said: “I do not buy into the notion that all people who are out of work are happy to sit at home and claim benefits. We want to hear from anyone in the Hartlepool area who thinks we could help them. If you want to find work or get into training we can help and I urge you to get in touch.”

If you you, or someone you know, could benefit from the project visit the website www.sfteesvalley.co.uk or call 01429 363108.