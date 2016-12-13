Protect against cyber crime

Cleveland Police’s Cyber Crime Team will be available to give online safety advice and to answer any questions and concerns about using the internet.

The event, in conjunction with the Financial Fraud Action UK and City of London Police’s national ‘Take 5’ campaign to stop fraud, will be held on Thursday between 9am and 3pm at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in Hartlepool.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Team will be joined by Police Interceptors who will be selling their calendar for charity, Get Safe Online and Kaspersky which is providing a Formula 1 racing simulator.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “Cyber Crime is a growing area of concern, affecting people from a wide and diverse range of backgrounds. It can happen to anyone.

“We want to raise awareness about the type of scams and fraud currently preying on victims and to ensure people have the right advice about protecting themselves.

“This event is a great way for people to meet the team working to keep us safe online and I look forward to attending.”

Some of the questions being answered at the event include how to stay safe when shopping online, banking and dating, how to protect passwords, how to spot phising emails and online/telephone fraud as well as how to keep children safe online.

Speaking about the event Detective Sergeant Andy Richmond from the Cyber Crime Team said: “It is also a great opportunity for parents to come along to ask questions about social media and how to protect their children online. We are expecting a good turnout at the event.”