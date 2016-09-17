Pub aiming for charity bullseye

A Hartlepool pub is inviting customers to step up to the oche for two darts charity fundraisers.

The Bunker, in Church Street, is holding a 24-hour darts marathon on Monday, September 26, where players will be dared to bare almost all by wearing just speedos or a mankini.

That event will run straight into a Tungsten Testicular Tournament the following night on Tuesday, September 27.

Kicking off at 8pm it will see men and women players of all abilities compete – in normal clothes – compete for the title of TTT Bunker 2016 Open Charity Champion and lift the trophy.

All proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK. The pub is raising money and awareness of the disease all month.

Ste Banyer, who runs The Bunker, said: “I play in the Tuesday night darts league and also hear stories about someone with cancer of who has been affected by it.

“There has been quite a lot of interest in the darts marathon.

“We thought asking players to do it in speedos or mankinis was a fun way of getting people participating.

“The windows will be blacked out and anyone uncomfortable can change!”

Entry to the Tungsten Tentacular Tournament is £5 with £100 to the winner and £50 for the runner up.

Today (Saturday) The Bunker welcomes a line-up of punk and rock bands who will perform from 2pm in aid of the Baby Bereavement Support Group. Entry is £3 on the door.