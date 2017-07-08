Pub evacuated in Durham on city's busiest day of the year

A pub in busy Durham City has been evacuated this evening.

The William Hedley, which is on North Road, was emptied due to a noxious substance just before 6pm today, according to reports from Durham Police.

The pub was said to be full at the time of the incident - and the force has confirmed that the area is secure.

An update published to the @DurhamPolice Twitter account shortly before 7/30pm said: “Can confirm no injuries or casualties following William Hedley evac.

“We are conducting further inquiries into the unknown noxious substance.”

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called to the incident by the fire service.

They received reports of an “unknown substance sprayed into the air”.

The Hazardous Response Team attended the scene and dealt with minor breathing difficulities. It is not known how many people received assistance.

Nobody required hospital treatment, and the ambulance service was on scene for around 30 minutes.

A spokesman for County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that crews were called at around 5.45pm today and were on scene until 7.20pm.

Two fire engines attended, and crews were tasked with ventilating the pub. They carried out the work using Positive Pressure Ventilation Pumps.

Around 200,000 people descended on Durham today for the annual Miners’ Gala. Speakers included film director Ken Loach and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101.