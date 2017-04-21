Pupils have a ball during day at Boro’s training ground

School football teams had a premier day out when they spent the day at Middlesbrough FC’s training ground.

Pupils from years 3 and 4 at Clavering and Ward Jackson Primary Schools headed to the club’s base at Rockcliffe Park in Hurworth in Darlington.

Clavering and Ward Jackson players line up for a squad shot.

It came after they qualified as winners of the Hartlepool round of the Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation’s Lee Stephenson Cup.

It was open to boys and girls from the two year groups and was held at the Football Dome in Seaton Carew.

For Clavering, it was the third time in five years the school has qualified for the Tees Valley Finals, while ard Jackson, under the coaching of teaching assistant Leon Trowsdale, made its Rockcliffe Park debut.

Having enjoyed success at town level, the two schools were invited to a morning tour of the facilities at the ground, with training sessions led by members of the club’s academy.

They also got the chance to meet a number of first team players, including Gastón Ramírez.

On the afternoon, the children took part in a tournament, which saw the best seven to nine years olds playing against others from across the Tees Valley area.

Although neither school won the overall tournament, the teachers who led the visit from the primaries say the quality of play on display from both schools and the children’s sporting attitude was something the town can be proud of.

Clavering’s deputy headteacher Neil McAvoy said: “This was an incredibly special day for the children from the two Hartlepool schools.

Clavering players Tom, James and Ethan.

“They were all a credit to the town and hopefully the day will inspire them to all continue to lead healthy, active lifestyles and enjoy competitive sport both in and out of school.”