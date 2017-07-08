Pupils have village clear up operation in the bag

A pint-size police team cleared the streets of clutter as they played their part in a community clear up.

Children from Wheatley Hill Primary School, who volunteer with Durham Constabulary’s Mini Police scheme, led a litter pick.

Kieron Rutherford and Zoe Coulson bag up items they helped gather up.

It was part of an eight-week programme headed up by Durham County Council’s Community Action Team (CAT).

Their teacher Kelly Dobson said: “Through getting involved in the Mini Police, the children identified litter in the village as something they would like to tackle.

“They want to encourage and motivate others to be aware of the consequences of their actions on the environment.”

Joanne Waller, the council’s head of environment, health and consumer protection, said: “The success of the CAT scheme relies on communities working together so it’s great to see schoolchildren getting involved.

“The residents of Wheatley Hill listed clearing rubbish as one of their priorities for the programme and the litter pick has gone a long way to making the village tidier.”

The CAT programme sees council staff work with environment charity Groundwork North East and Cumbria.

It runs until Friday, 28 July.

It is tackling issues such as waste, underage alcohol and tobacco sales, empty houses and those in disrepair, as well as providing advice on health and wellbeing.

Cara Tanser and Summer Fearon with rubbish they helped pick up.

Residents are also being reminded to ‘bin it right’, with information and reycling containers supplied.

To find out more residents can call 03000 261 016, email communityactionteam@durham.gov.uk or visit www.durham.gov.uk/CAT.