Pupils put survival skills to the test in outdoor adventures

Eat your heart out Bear Grylls.

These Hartlepool school children completed a set of adventurous outdoor challenges in special survival days.

Some of the Clavering pupils in camouflage

Dozens of pupils from Clavering Primary School took part in a week of exciting activities such as caving, abseiling and canoeing in South Yorkshire as part of the school’s John Muir Award Programme.

The youngsters coped with everything from canoeing on the River Don, to building their own floatable rafts to completing all of the challenges set as part of the school’s new Survival Day initiative.

It was designed by Clavering deputy headteacher Neil McAvoy and survival and bushcraft expert Simon Birbeck who is a development manager for the Bear Grylls Survival Academy. The children learnt a variety of survival skills including fire building, abseiling, navigating in the wilderness, living off natural foods, shelter building and dynamic rescue techniques.

Headteacher Helen O’Brien said: “Our children coped brilliantly with all of the challenges that we threw at them.

Our children coped brilliantly with all of the challenges that we threw at them Headteacher Helen O’Brien

“The Survival Days were exciting and fun whilst teaching the children useful life and outdoor skills and what it really means to be able to cope in adversity.”

Mr McAvoy added: “As part of our John Muir Award Programme, we like to fully immerse our pupils in the natural environment.

“At Clavering, we believe that when you take children outside and given them the opportunity to have adventures, they develop a whole range of attributes including positivity, courage, determination and resourcefulness.

“We believe that the challenges our children face as part of our school residentials give our pupils confidence and camaraderie that is hard to find in modern life .

Clavering pupil Jake setting traps

“We are always incredibly proud of the grit, determination and resilience that our pupils show throughout our many adventures together.”

Pupil Ruby enjoyed caving

Jack evading capture during the survival day