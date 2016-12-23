Pupils send residents festive cheer

Primary school pupils across Hartlepool have helped make it a happy Christmas for hundreds of residents.

The elderly, housebound or isolated residents were sent specially designed festive cards to help cheer them up.

The project was devised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Home Library Service, which delivers books to more than 400 people throughout the year.

Ten schools took part by designing their own cards for collection and delivery by the scheme.

Heather Bellwood, children’s and outreach librarian at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “They all said how wonderful it was to receive the homemade cards and they wanted to send their own cards back to say how grateful they were to receive them.

“All of the houses I visited had the Christmas cards in pride of place on the fireplace or windowsill.

“It was great to see many young children take part – they certainly made it a happy Christmas for a lot of people.”

The comments included: “The card is lovely and takes me back to when my children were little and used to bring their cards home from school.

“I have given it pride of place on the fireplace. It is heart warming and an early Christmas treat. Thank you.”

The primary schools taking part were Barnard Grove, Fens, Hart, Stranton, West View, St Aidan’s, St Cuthbert’s, St Peter’s Elwick, St Joseph’s and St Teresa’s.