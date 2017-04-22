RAF honour for caseworker who helps former service personnel

A Hartlepool man has been honoured for his work with former service personnel.

David Stacey received the Welfare Caseworker of the Year Award at the RAF Benevolent Fund Awards ceremony, held in London.

David Stacey (left) receives his award from Paul Cushen, Managing Director of sponsor Midshires Mobility Group,

The RAF Benevolent Fund works in conjunction with caseworkers from SSAFA, RAFA and The Royal British Legion to ensure beneficiaries receive the help they need.

The Fund’s welfare team has a close relationship with these caseworkers as they see first hand the applicant’s personal circumstances and living conditions.

Benevolent Fund Housing Executive Al Bennett said: “There is one caseworker who consistently stands head and shoulders above his contemporaries for both the quality of his applications and his willingness to go the extra mile for his clients.

“He is quick to identify the need but where David really excels is in taking a fully holistic approach to both his casework and the beneficiary.”

When you knock on the door you never quite know what you’re going to find, you’re a total stranger but you have to find out about people’s circumstances and you have to get their trust, be a friend. David Stacey

David, who served in the RAF in logistics, said: “As well as seeing cases where people need support to live independently at home, I see a lot of people in financial distress.

“When you knock on the door you never quite know what you’re going to find, you’re a total stranger but you have to find out about people’s circumstances and you have to get their trust, be a friend.”

“I can meet somebody who needs a stair lift but they may have been told by their local authority that although they can have one, they need to wait 12 months.

“I know I can go to the Fund and, as long as all the circumstances are correct, they will help.”