Rail passengers delayed after emergency services called to incident at Kings Cross

Passengers travelling from London Kings Cross to Sunderland are facing delays to services tonight after emergency services were called to the station.

National Rail has confirmed that trains from the station will be delayed by around 15 minutes until 10pm tonight, Wednesday, November 30.

Services affected by the delays include the Grand Central; Great Northern; Hull Trains and Virgin Trains East Coast.

It comes as emergencies were also declared at several busy stations including Oxford Circus and Euston which were reportedly closed to prevent overcrowding across the capital’s underground network.

One passenger travelling on the Grand Central from London Kings Cross to Sunderland said their train was scheduled to leave London Kings Cross at 7.18pm but was still held at the station at 8pm.

He said: "We boarded the train at 7.05pm due to leave at 7.18pm and there were no problems

Emergency services were called to Kings Cross.

"But we saw police, fire and paramedics at the station and we were then put onto another service which left at 8pm."