Rail services cancelled on East Coast Mainline after train derails at depot

Commuters are facing chaos this morning after a train derailed at a depot.

A number of Virgin Trains East Coast services between Edinburgh and King’s Cross and King’s Cross and Leeds have been cancelled after the derailment at the Craigentinny depot in Edinburgh.

The busy route includes North East stations, and the incident is expected to hit passengers travelling from Sunderland, Newcastle and Durham.

Four Virgin trains are trapped in the depot as a result, with hopes the derailed train will be moved today to allow normal service to resume on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Virgin Trains apologised for the chaos, adding: “Passengers who are affected will be able to travel on alternative services as we now have half-hourly departures from Edinburgh for most of the day and will be eligible for compensation.”

The following services have been cancelled:

0600 Berwick-upon-Tweed to Kings Cross starts at Newcastle at 0704

0540 Edinburgh to Kings Cross

0526 Stirling to Kings Cross

0730 Edinburgh to Kings Cross

1145 Leeds to Kings Cross

1345 Leeds to Kings Cross

1330 Edinburgh to Kings Cross

1545 Leeds to Kings Cross

0700 Kings Cross to Edinburgh

0800 Kings Cross to Edinburgh

0903 Kings Cross to Leeds

1030 Kings Cross to Edinburgh

1105 Kings Cross to Leeds

1305 Kings Cross to Leeds