Rape probe officers arrest woman on suspicion of wasting police time

Officers investigating the rape and abduction of a mother from a North East promenade have arrested a woman on suspicion of wasting police time.

Cleveland Police said it was no longer investigating the allegation that a woman and her toddler were bundled into a car while they walked by the beach in Redcar at lunchtime on March 3.

The woman claimed she screamed for help as she was driven away before she was raped by two men.

The shocking allegation generated a great deal of media interest and police arrested a 31-year-old local man before he was released without charge.

Police warned local people to remain vigilant while detectives carried out inquiries into the alleged ordeal, which was said to have lasted about seven hours, before she ended up in a secluded lay-by.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers can confirm that they are no longer investigating an allegation of rape in the Redcar area that was said to have taken place on Friday March 3.

"Police have today arrested a woman aged in her early thirties on suspicion of wasting police time.

"She remains in police custody."