Readers back US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK

Controversial American President Donald Trump should be invited to the UK for a full state visit, according to the results of a Mail poll.

Hundreds of readers took part in the vote on our website hartlepoolmail.co.uk.

Almost three quarters of people voted in favour of President Trump being invited to a full state visit with The Queen later this year.

Prime Minister Theresa May has faced claims she has put the monarch in a difficult position by inviting President Trump so early in his term and amid wide-scale protests.

MPs are due to hold a debate on February 20 after 1.6million people backed a petition calling for the downgrading of the state visit to Britain.

On our website, reader CaptainCharisma said: “Regardless of people’s opinions about Donald Trump, the UK needs to establish lasting trade relationships with the US in the wake of the ‘Brexit’ Vote. So yes, there should be a full state visit for Donald Trump with all the trimmings.”

Another reader geordie said: “Looking forward to seeing you here Donald, just jump on air force one, visit the Queen without an appointment, I bet she would still like the brash decision and make you most welcome and stop the crying from protesters.”

But JD Mac 2 said: “Thank goodness we live in a Parliamentary Democracy, no chance of a ‘70-year-old child’ issuing or even trumping executive orders from his thinking orifice.”

On Facebook, Paul Nedley said: “I wouldn’t invite him anywhere close to my home, but some people’s morals are higher than others.”