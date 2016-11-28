Recognition for heroic police officers after saving Hartlepool woman’s life

Two police officers have been commended after they saved the life of a woman who was distressed when they were called to a block of flats in central Hartlepool.

The duo, from the Incident Resolution North Relief Team of Cleveland Police, were called to a report after concern for the welfare of a woman was raised at around 10.45pm on Saturday, September 3.

The woman was sitting outside the window of the flat in Hartlepool, which is on the fifth floor.

PC Kevin Rutherford and PC Robert Coffey arrived at the scene to find the distraught woman had locked herself in the bedroom.

A trained negotiator was called and the officers engaged with the woman to provide her with re-assurance in the meantime.

Officers on the ground below could clearly see that the woman was precariously balanced on the edge of the window ledge outside.

Her life was at risk and instructions were passed to officers to force entry to the bedroom.

On entering, the woman sprang to her feet and immediately ran towards the open window.

The officers rushed forward and took hold of her as she did so, restraining her and ensuring her personal safety.

The actions of the officers ensured any potential fatal harm was avoided.

In recognition of their swift actions and selflessness in preventing serious harm to a vulnerable female and ensuring her personal safety, PC Robert Coffey and PC Kevin Rutherford have been awarded a Chief Officer’s Commendation.