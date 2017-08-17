Record A-level results at English Martyrs in Hartlepool

Have your say

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Hartlepool is today celebrating its best ever A-level results.

The college achieved a 99% A-level pass rare across all 28 subjects offering examinations and 64% for students earning top A* to B grades.

English Martyr's previous record was 55% set in 2008.

Students were delighted with their grades when they arrived at the Catcote Road college early today to collect their results.

Eighteen-year-old Anna Strickland was the top performing student by achieving A* grades in Geography, English Language and French.

She is going to Durham University to study Geography.

Beaming Anna, of Foggy Furze, Hartlepool, told the Mail: "I'm very pleased, just delighted. I can't believe it that I have got three A stars."

Calum White was the highest attaining boy, securing A* grades in Chemistry and Maths and an A grade in Physics.

He is also going on to Durham University to study Physics.

Thirty-five per cent of college students have been accepted onto courses at top Russell Group Universities.

Headteacher Stephen Hammond said: "Our students have done fantastically well this year and we are extremely proud of what they have achieved.

"We have been working very hard with each student to ensure that they meet their target grades so that they have the widest range of choice for their future.

"The students leaving for university, apprenticeships or employment are equipped academically, morally and socially to make a really positive contribution to society. ”

"I want to congratulate all of our students on their record breaking results and thank their parents for all of their support.

"It is a real pleasure to see students who enter the Sixth Form with a wide range of abilities fulfilling their potential and ready for the next phase of their lives."