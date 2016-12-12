Remember loved ones at Light Up A Life services

Two sessions for people to remember loved ones will be held this week.

Alice House Hospice invites people to celebrate the lives of loved ones by dedicating a light in their memory on a special Light Up A Life Christmas tree.

By dedicating a light, supporters make a donation towards the hospice, which helps to maintain their specialist services.

Donors receive a pin badge, personalised card and have the names of loved ones listed in the Book of Remembrance.

There are two Light Up A Life memorial services this year.

They are at St Paul’s Church, Hartlepool, on Thursday, December 15, at 7pm, and St Cuthbert’s Church, Peterlee, on Friday, December 16, at 6pm.

The services include carols and readings, as well as a lighting of the tree and minute’s silence.

Afterwards, people will be able to view the Books of Remembrance and stay for refreshments.

A new element to this year’s campaign sees the hospice inviting people to take part in a national charity day, called Giving Tuesday, by posting pictures of loved ones on social media and donating to the Light Up A Life campaign.

People can keep up to date with hospice events and other initiatives, such as Giving Tuesday, on Facebook by following Alice House Hospice.

This year’s Light Up A Life will hopefully raise £20,000 for patient care services. People can donate by visiting www.alicehousehospice.co.uk