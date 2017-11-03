Remember the Queen’s Rink? A monthly revival night is on the way

Memories of an iconic Hartlepool dance hall are being revived - and people can keep on re-living that great era every month.

A Queens Rink Revival event is being planned by town dance studio owner Carol Hammond and they will be held on the last Friday of every month.

The first will be held on December 1 from 7.30pm to 11pm, and Carol said: “Many couples met and married after dancing the night away at the Rink and I am turning back the clock to the 1960’s and the halcyon days of the dance hall.”

When the band at Queen’s Rink played “The Last Waltz” in March 1968, it signalled the end of a venue where many people met their future husbands and wives under the clock at the Rink.

Now almost 50 years later, Carol is trying to revive some of the fantastic memories.

She stepped in to launch the new event after a discussion on social media when people from Hartlepool were bemoaning the loss of the venue which had once hosted some of the biggest live bands including The Searchers as well as local groups like The Hartbeats.

In fitting with the occasion, there will be a live band.

“I have booked The Backtrackers to appear in the Rink Revival Show as well as a selection of records from the 60’s and 70’s J.” explained Carol.

She looked back on the good old days of the dance hall and said: “In those days couples could have a great night out for a ten bob note and buses used to run to the colliery villages after midnight.

“The Rink was THE venue in Hartlepool.

Carol Hammond who is organising the new Queen's Rink revival events.

“Obviously this about nostalgia and tickets for the revival night are priced at £3, which I think is great value when you have a live band and a licensed bar.”

There will also be a raffle with proceeds to a local charity. The first to benefit will be Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.

Tickets for the Queens Rink Revival Night at the Carol Hammond Dance Studio - on Friday, December 1 - can be obtained from the dance studio in Dalton Street.

To book a ticket, contact 07840 554755.

