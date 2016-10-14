Remembering Jacob Jenkins, one year on

It's been 12 months since Hartlepool mourned the death of toddler Jacob Jenkins, who died after spending days in a coma.

The town was united in grief at the little boy's passing, which happened after a tragic incident at Pizza Hut.

A balloon release held in honour of toddler Jacob Jenkins.

It was on this day one year ago that hundreds of people gathered at Seaton Carew seafront, with Jacob in their prayers and thoughts, to release hundreds of yellow and gold balloons.

At this moment, Jacob's parents Abigail Wilson and David Jenkins chose to let their little boy slip away.

The town, and all of its people, have never forgotten him. And they never will.

