Remembrance campaign begins with launch of town’s own Poppy Appeal

Hartlepool’s Poppy Appeal is under way as collectors took to the streets to collect cash to help care for our forces veterans.

This weekend saw the first sessions held as part of the Royal British Legion campaign, which will see funds raised put into helping those who served the country and also support their loved ones.

Poppies have been delivered to more than 200 businesses, churches and other community venues during the last week, with Hartlepool Rotary Club helping to deliver them to schools across the area.

Stalls will be set up in Middleton Grange, Tesco and Morrisons until Saturday, November 11, and in Asda from Friday until the same day.

One each Saturday, Army Cadets will be in the shopping centre to sell poppies, with the RAFA, SSAFA, Air Cadets and the Fellowship of Sevices also giving the appeal their backing.

The town’s campaign is led by volunteer Sian Cameron, who took on the role from her father Ian after he died in 2010.

She said: “Last year, our town raised just over £58,000 which in such tough economic times is something to be extremely proud of.

“Year on year, I meet some really wonderful, kind and generous people.

“I can see why my lovely Dad had such pride in his involvement with the Poppy Appeal because I now have the same sense of pride.”

She added in addition to the support of other organisations, she is also helped by her colleagues at NETA Training who help man the poppy-selling stalls.

Sian added: “I work full time so without their support it would make the Poppy Appeal coordination difficult to sustain. “I also have an army of amazing kind hearted volunteers who work tirelessly to make the annual Appeal a success.

Community fundraising manager at Peter Milne said: “The Poppy Appeal in Hartlepool this year encourages the public to recognise that your poppy supports the Armed Forces Community passed and present, and is a symbol of both remembrance and hope.

“Your donations this year will help the Legion support the Armed Forces community in Hartlepool through hardships, injury and bereavement.

“So please wear your poppy with pride.”

The town’s branch of the Royal British Legion meets on the third Saturday of each month at 11.30am in the Ye Olde Durhams Social Club in St Aidan’s Street, Hartlepool.

For more details call (01429) 268 627 or visit http://www.britishlegion.org.uk/.